Cubs thank CPD's 19th District on Caravan tour
The 19th District received a special thank you from the Cubs for all they do to keep fans safe during the season. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The World Series champs are on the move again, mingling with fans on the Cubs Caravan tour.

The set up arrived early Thursday and security was tight, even with Chicago police officers standing by. The 19th District received a special thank you for all they do to keep fans safe during the season.

"We have a lot of noise complaints. People that might have had a few too many drinks. We try to take care of those situations as soon as we can," First Deputy Supt. Kevin Navarro said. "It's a great partnership between the police department and the Cubs."

The line was long, with dozens of officers waiting their turn to take a picture with the World Series trophy. A few lucky kids tagged along for the photo op, some beaming at the opportunity to get up close and personal with the league's most prized possession. Others seemed too sleepy to notice.

Fans also had the opportunity to chat with Cubs relief pitcher Rob Zastryzny. After making his major league debut this season, he's still pinching himself over the World Series win. And the reaction from the fans? That's icing on the cake.

"We're up here, snow on the ground, it's January, and they're so excited. They're lining up to see us and stuff. I landed in the airport yesterday and there were five or six guys waiting for autographs there too. I couldn't believe they knew we were flying in. I love it," he said.

The Cubs Caravan is also planning to visit an Illinois National Guard armory and a local school later on Thursday.
