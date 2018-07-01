DISABILITY

Day camp created for children with ADHD

EMBED </>More Videos

A day camp in Highland Park specifically created for children with ADHD. (WLS)

Marissa N. Isang
A day camp in Highland Park specifically created for children with ADHD.

Eyewitness News Anchor Judy Hsu shows us what Camp Star is all about.

"His self-esteem is just really high when he's at camp and some of that lasts throughout the year as well," said mom Susanne Beal.

For Susanne Beal, Camp Star is exactly the type of summer camp her son, Sam, has always needed.

"Based on my sons experiences at summer camps that were not created for kids with ADHD, he was having a lot of difficulty following the rules, keeping his hands to himself, difficulty with transitions from activity to activity. So when I heard about this camp and that it would be very structured, positive feedback which is very is really important for my son," Beal said.

Camp Star is a day camp for children with ADHD that combines fun, treatment and skill building into your typical day camp atmosphere.

"It is an evidence-based program which means it is built around a lot of therapeutic techniques that have proved effective for most children," said Dr. Kristine Kent, clinical director of Camp Star. "It was brought to Chicago area 10 years ago through a collaboration between Jewish Council for Youth Services and University of Illinois at Chicago. UIC saw that was nothing like this in the Chicago area , they were familiar with the program developer and the program so they brought the program in."

Specially trained camp counselors guide kids though a day or art, academic learning and athletics. The program is built around an intensive behavioral structure of points and positive reinforcement.

"We want to help kids make small improvements without overwhelming them so we are building building on small steps each week so we can create small changes that can grow into bigger changes by the end of the summer," said Dr. Kent.

This is the second summer for Beal's son Sam and she says this program has helped her child succeed.

"This camp is a sanctuary for kids having difficulty in school, traditional camps, difficulty making friends and maintaining friendships," said Beal.

Camp Star runs seven weeks every summer for grades one through seven. For more information, visit https://jcys.org/camp-star.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydisabilitydisability issuesADHDHighland Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DISABILITY
Members of Chicago DeafBlind community react to viral travel photo
Sensory Garden Playground in Lisle set to expand
Local siblings cross America to raise awareness of intellectual and developmental disabilities
Lighthouse public art display coming to the Mag Mile
More disability
SOCIETY
Dovetail Project teaches young men how to be fathers
Princess Diana would have been 57 on Sunday
LISTEN: 911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water
Artists descend upon Streator to paint town's history
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Excessive Heat Warning continues Sunday
Murders, shootings down in first 6 months of 2018, Chicago police say
9 stabbed by man on 'unprovoked' attack at Idaho apartments home to refugees: Police
Chicago's minimum wage increases to $12 an hour
1 dead, 9 injured after boat explosion in the Bahamas
Thousands march in Loop to protest President Trump's immigration policy
Elk Grove Village crash involving dump truck, 5 cars kills 1
First look at Toy Story Land in Walt Disney World
Show More
Voice recording allegedly shows teacher calling young boy a 'loser'
African dust could hit Chicago this weekend
Former driver charged in Hammond armored truck robbery
LISTEN: 911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water
More News