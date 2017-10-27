CHICAGO PROUD

DePaul students create Halloween costume for Elgin boy in wheelchair

Just days away from Halloween on Friday, a group of students at DePaul University were putting the final touches on a costume for a boy in Elgin.

By and Marissa N. Isang
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Just days away from Halloween on Friday, a group of students at DePaul University were putting the final touches on a costume for a boy in Elgin.

A team of students and a professor at DePaul University were hard at work designing a costume for 13-year-old Iker. Iker was diagnosed with a severe form of muscular dystrophy that confines him to a wheelchair.

The DePaul team partnered with Magic Wheelchair to create the Halloween costume of Iker's dreams.

"I don't think anyone said no, I think they were quiet excited to be honest. I think everyone was excited about the idea of it," said Professor Leanne Wagner.

Each student has a different background of study and brings a unique skill to the table. From design to sewing to using foam to build the costume itself, piece by piece everyone is helping bring Iker's Mario Cart costume to life.

The team can't wait to see his reaction.

"It's just going to be really cool to be able to present it to him and have him be happy and see that smile on his face...That's going to make all of this worth it," said student Aska Asif.

Iker receives his costume on Tuesday and ABC 7 will be there to capture the big unveil.
