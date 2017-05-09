SOCIETY

Soccer team of kids with Down syndrome scores a goal in fan's hearts

EMBED </>More Videos

The Oxford Bulls got a chance to play with soccer star James McLean (Oxford Bulls FC/Facebook)

A team of young soccer stars with Down syndrome finally got their wish to play a match.

The Oxford Bulls is a soccer team consisting of all kids from 8-12 years old and are from Derry City in northern Ireland.

The team of young soccer players was pleasantly surprised to learn that they would be playing in their first match after waiting nearly two years. The call was answered by pro soccer star, James McClean. After a video of him playing with the Bulls went viral several other teams accepted invitations to play with the young club.

The club are now in ongoing talks with two Premier League clubs who have disability teams about traveling over to England to play a couple of games.
Related Topics:
societysocceru.s. & worldfeel gooddown syndrome
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Dad's hilarious reaction to gender reveal goes viral
Midlothian high school honors deceased students as prom king, queen
Ukraine bans American actor Steven Seagal for 5 years
More Society
Top Stories
Spirit Airlines cancels flight, passenger brawl breaks out
Benny the Bull sued over injury during Chicago Bulls game
High school senior cyberstalked by friend's dad
Uber to deliver puppies in Chicago for 1 day only
Teen who threw 68-year-old woman into pool arrested
11-year-old girl dies after falling from water ride
Bear smells brownies, tries to break into home
Show More
Student gets free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year
5 Mexican gray wolf pups born at Brookfield Zoo
Hiker from River Forest vanishes in Montana's Great Bear Wilderness
Gary toddler's manner of death released
Richard Simmons sues National Enquirer over sex change stories
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Spirit Airlines cancels flight, passenger brawl breaks out
Teen who threw 68-year-old woman into pool arrested
Hiker from River Forest vanishes in Montana's Great Bear Wilderness
More Video