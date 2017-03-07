Downers Grove woman chosen to help give Cubs their World Series rings

A dream is coming true for a Downers Grove woman who is also a lifelong Cubs fan, who has been chosen to be one of the fans who will present Cubs players and coaches with their World Series rings at a game in April.Amy Lass, 34, said she couldn't believe it when she found she was one of 20 fans to win an online contest and be a ring bearer."I burst into tears and could and couldn't breathe for 10 minutes, literally," she said.Amy has cerebral palsy. She has been a Cubs fan her entire life, following in the footsteps of her grandparents. He room is decked out in everything Cubs and she watches every game she can.Her favorite player is Anthony Rizzo, and she credits Theo Epstein with breaking the curse."He was a genius in Boston and he made himself a genius in Chicago," Amy said.Amy's sister Lindsay Palm spearheaded the effort, on Twitter, to get Amy chosen as a ring bearer."There's no one on earth I feel like portrays who the Cubs are - patience and perseverance - and she just deserves it," Lindsay said."I feel like it will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and for the rest of my life I will be a part of this," Amy said.The rings will be presented during the Cubs game Wednesday, April 12. You can watch the ring ceremony and game live right here on ABC 7 starting at 6:30 p.m.