  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
DATING

Experts share advice for dating after 40

EMBED </>More News Videos

If you are 40 or over, single, and frustrated with the dating scene, you might want to say, "Forget this," and quit. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
If you are 40 or over, single, and frustrated with the dating scene, you might want to say, "Forget this," and quit.

But two experts who stopped by ABC 7 said don't quit.

In fact, they claim that in Chicago there are wonderful ways to meet other singles when you're 40, 50, 60 or even 80 years old.

Dating expert Bela Gahndi is back along with Dr. Lauren Streicher from Northwestern Hospital, and the author of "Sex Rx," to share how singles over 40 can find love.

Gahndi and Streicher are doing a live event on April 4 to address the issues older people deal with while they're dating.

Dating After 40: Make It Awesome Instead of Awful
Tuesday, April 4
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Feinberg Pavilion
251 East Huron
Chicago, Ill.
Everyone leaves with a gift bag.
For tickets visit datingafter40.eventbrite.com.
Related Topics:
societydatingrelationshipsChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DATING
Beau Biden's brother, widow in romantic relationship
Navy Pier Ferris wheel to host speed dating event
Man creates dating site for Donald Trump fans
Elizabeth Overstreet: The Relationship Investigator
More dating
SOCIETY
Mermaid bath time brings grieving toddler joy
Top 10 most fun promposals of 2017
2017 Chicago Walk MS April 30, 2017
Mom assists other parent who was about to get kicked off plane
More Society
Top Stories
Brawl breaks out at UC after McDonald's All-American Game
University Park board calls for mayor's resignation
VIDEO: 2 couples fight in road rage incident
Indonesia man swallowed by python, reports say
Couple receives 4th creepy letter from 'The Watcher' claiming to own home
7-month-old girl dies at unlicensed day care, police say
Woman accused in murder attempts to post $35M in property for bail
Show More
Man files dozens of ADA lawsuits against businesses in one town
Mom of 3 missing almost 3 years declared legally dead
Illinois man dies after fall at Pink Floyd tribute show
Woman with ALS types using her mind thanks to new technology
Top 10 most fun promposals of 2017
More News
Top Video
Let's Win Two! Chicago Cubs fans toast Harry Caray
Better Business Bureau: Verify IRS calls
Brawl breaks out at UC after McDonald's All-American Game
Man attacked 3 women in Aurora apartment complex, police say
More Video