Experts share advice for dating after 40

CHICAGO (WLS) --If you are 40 or over, single, and frustrated with the dating scene, you might want to say, "Forget this," and quit.
But two experts who stopped by ABC 7 said don't quit.
In fact, they claim that in Chicago there are wonderful ways to meet other singles when you're 40, 50, 60 or even 80 years old.
Dating expert Bela Gahndi is back along with Dr. Lauren Streicher from Northwestern Hospital, and the author of "Sex Rx," to share how singles over 40 can find love.
Gahndi and Streicher are doing a live event on April 4 to address the issues older people deal with while they're dating.
Dating After 40: Make It Awesome Instead of Awful
Tuesday, April 4
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Feinberg Pavilion
251 East Huron
Chicago, Ill.
Everyone leaves with a gift bag.
For tickets visit datingafter40.eventbrite.com.