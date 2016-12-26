HOLIDAY

Girls receive customized teddy bears with late grandpa's voice for Christmas
EMBED </>More News Videos

Two girls were brought to tears on Christmas when they each received a teddy bear featuring built-in recording of their late grandfather's voice. (y_jennifer2974/Twitter via Storyful)

Two girls were touched by a very special gift this Christmas when they received customized teddy bears that had built-in recordings from their late grandfather.

The girls received the teddy bears from their aunt Andrea, and were brought to tears after realizing it was their grandpa's voice coming from the bear. Their grandfather " tragically died of a stroke during a robbery at a car wash last year," according to Storyful.

Video of the girls receiving the bears was retweeted over 58,000 times on Twitter.


"Very very original, subtle and touching gift," wrote one Twitter user.

"This is the most beautiful thing ever," wrote another.
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodholidaydistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerchristmaschildren
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
Bronzeville Children's Museum hosting Kwanzaa celebration
Most funny and heartwarming animal stories of 2016
What you need to know about Kwanzaa
Mom brings young girl on shoplifting trip
More holiday
SOCIETY
Soldier surprises brother with homecoming at basketball game
Bronzeville Children's Museum hosting Kwanzaa celebration
Most funny and heartwarming animal stories of 2016
Child with leukemia fulfills dream of conducting orchestra
More Society
Top Stories
Teen found in Markham garage died from assault
12 killed, more than 40 wounded in Christmas weekend shootings in Chicago
2 brothers killed, 5 others wounded in Chatham
Singer George Michael dies of heart failure at 53
NYPD suspends officer who posted Snapchat of family in cuffs
Tamale trouble ruins Christmas tradition in LA
Police: Man slashes pit bull's throat after it attacks his poodle
Show More
Man critically injured riding ATV with boy, 7, in North Barrington
USPS carrier throws package, then FedEx worker places it
Migraine drug shows promising results, giving hope to many
Blizzards, ice storms wreak havoc across northern plains
Fire Chief: Rockford fire that killed 3 children appears accidental
More News
Top Video
Singer George Michael dies of heart failure at 53
Carrie Fisher, 'Star Wars' actress, stable after in-flight cardiac incident
Teen found in Markham garage died from assault
2 brothers killed, 5 others wounded in Chatham
More Video