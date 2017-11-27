HOLIDAY

What you need to know about Giving Tuesday

After a weekend of holiday shopping, it's time for consumers to get charitable.

Nov. 28 is Giving Tuesday. Also known as the National Day of Giving, the holiday aims to shift focus following one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, bringing more focus to charities.


Started in 2012 by New York City's 92nd Street Y, Giving Tuesday has grown into a global movement that last year raised an estimated $177 million. The idea behind the holiday is fairly simple: Everyone is encouraged to give in any way they can to organizations they care about. This can be money, time or even just getting the word out.

Here are some ways you can get involved:

Give to your favorite cause

You know that charity you love that you've been meaning to make a donation to? Tuesday's the day to finally do it. And be sure to use the hashtag #GivingTuesday to encourage your friends to learn more so they might give, too.

Shop for a cause

There are plenty of ways to shop while benefitting good causes. One way is to go to smile.amazon.com and choose a charity. Amazon will donate while you shop!

Clean out your closet - and give it away

The holiday is an excellent opportunity to donate gently used items to local non-profits while also making some space in your home. Go through your coat closets, toy closets and even your bookshelves and give away the items you don't need anymore. You could start by participating in Toys For Tots or Good Morning America's Burlington Coat Drive.

Write a letter to Santa

You can help charities just by telling Santa what's on your wish list. For every letter to Santa it receives, Macy's will donate $1 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, up to $1 million.

Sign up to volunteer

You don't have to open your wallet to give back. Sites like VolunteerMatch can help connect you to organizations in your community hosting Giving Tuesday events, or you can reach out to your favorite charity. Whether it's delivering warm clothes to those in need, serving at your local soup kitchen or even singing carols, sign up to spread some holiday cheer.

