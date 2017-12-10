SOCIETY

Gospel singer Fred Hammond surprises Chicago grandmother with car

A Chicago grandmother who is caring for her late daughter's children received a surprise Christmas gift. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago grandmother who is caring for her late daughter's children received a surprise Christmas gift.

Dianna Aldridge was presented with a car by Gospel singer Fred Hammond.

Aldridge has been taking care of her four grandchildren since her daughter, Nykea, a cousin of NBA star Dwyane Wade, was shot and killed in August of 2016 in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Hammond said he just wanted to help out Aldridge.

"That someone cares outside the region and a lot of people care and I came here just to be a part of the moment," Hammond said.

Hammond has a concert every year and chooses one person to receive a car.
