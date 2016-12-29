  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
BLOOD DRIVE

Great Chicago Blood Drive

CHICAGO (WLS) --
ABC 7 is partnering with the American Red Cross to host the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Jan. 9, 2017, to help ensure patients have the blood products they need during the winter months.

The drive will be held downtown at the Hyatt Regency-Grand Ballroom, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the Drake Oak Brook Hotel, 2301 York Road, Oak Brook, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Great Chicago Blood Drive comes at a crucial time since blood donations tend to decline in the winter months.

  • Inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can keep eligible donors from giving, creating a greater need for donations during the winter.

  • Help ensure patients have the blood products they need this winter by rolling up a sleeve and donating blood at the ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive.

  • Donors of all blood types are needed, especially types O negative, B negative and A negative blood.


Eligible donors are encouraged to make an appointment to donate at the ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive. Walk-ins are also welcome. We are already scheduling appointments now for the Blood Drive.
  • Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by visiting redcrossblood.org (enter sponsor code "Hyatt Regency" or "Drake Oak Brook").


  • Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in most states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
