HACE Leadership Summit & Gala

HACE has been a professional resource for Latinos for the past 35 years. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE) has been a professional resource for Latinos for the past 35 years.

To continue to encourage and empower Hispanic business professionals, HACE is hosting its annual National Leadership Career Summit & Gala in April.

This is the largest gathering of Latino professionals in the Midwest. The event is from April 27 through 28 at the Intercontinental Hotel Chicago.

HACE National Board Chair Olga Camargo visited ABC 7 Chicago to share the benefits of this event.
