Hairstylist passionate about giving people with hair loss hope

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --The owner of Hair For You Salon in north suburban Highland Park has a passion for helping people with medical conditions that can cause hair loss and she is Chicago Proud.
"It's my town, it's who I am. I gotta take care of my town," said hairstylist Linda DiFronzo. "I am who I am, and I am who I am because of Chicago."
Linda DiFronzo went to beauty school right out of high school at Pivot Point here in Chicago and began as a hairstylist in 1979.
From there she trained at several salons, but later found her passion for wigs while working in Florida. But she decided to bring her skills and her family home.
"Then we were like ok let's go home. And this is home, then he asked what you want to do when you get back? I said I think I want to open a salon," said DiFronzo.
For the past 22 years she has been specializing in cranial prosthesis helping those who have lost their hair after suffering from various medical conditions.
"I would say a huge percentage of my clients ages too, I take care of kids with tillo trichomania, lymphoma to cancer to female-patterned baldness. It doesn't matter who comes into my facility," said DiFronzo.
Hair for You provides scalp treatments for thin hair or hair regrowth after chemotherapy and custom shaping and coloring services for those who are wearing a hairpiece or transitioning out of a wig.
DiFronzo says it's all about building relationships with the people sitting in her chair and helping any way she can.
"It's the epitome of giving someone something that no one else can. Seeing that reaction on people's faces is priceless, it's totally priceless," said DiFronzo. "There's no, I'm going to start crying. I can't tell you what it does for people. It alters their lives."
To respect the sensitivity of her clientele, a model stood in so DiFronzo could demonstrate her work for ABC7.
She hosts special fundraising events where 100-percent of proceeds go to nonprofits dedicated to cancer DNA research, alopecia and several other organizations.
DiFronzo's next fundraiser will be April 1.
