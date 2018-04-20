SOCIETY

Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth! See photos of Britain's longest reigning monarch through the years

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Future king and queen, George, Duke of York, and Elizabeth, Duchess of York, holding their first child, future Monarch Princess Elizabeth at her christening ceremony in May 1926. (Central Press/Getty Images)</span></div>
Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth II! The British monarch turns 92 years old on April 21, 2018.

Check out the gallery above to see how Queen Elizabeth II has changed from her days as Princess Elizabeth, to ascending the throne in 1952, to today.

See photos of Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte and the whole royal family through the years.
