Harlem Globetrotter visits teacher known for unique handshakes

Zeus from the Harlem Globetrotters shakes hands with students. (Harlem Globetrotters)

The teacher known for his unique handshakes with students brought in a surprise guest to fill-in.

Barry White Jr., a fifth grade English teacher at Ashley Park K-8 School, brought in Harlem Globetrotter star Zeus to school so that he could do the now-famous handshakes with the kids.

White became an internet sensation after coming up with the idea to greet each one of his students with a unique handshakes inspired by their individual personalities. Video of White's idea went viral.
