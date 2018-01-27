Heart and Soul January 27, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2997349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Located in Chicago's vibrant Bronzeville neighborhood is Blanc gallery. This art gallery and multipurpose facility curates artist exhibitions several times a year.

ABC 7's HEART and SOUL, a series of specials that taps into Chicago's vibrant African American community, airs Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. with a rebroadcast on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. This edition of Heart & Soul is hosted by Hosea Sanders and Cheryl Burton with contributing reports from ABC7s Jim Rose and Karen Jordan along with Windy City LIVE's Val Warner.Located in Chicago's vibrant Bronzeville neighborhood is Blanc gallery. This art gallery and multipurpose facility curates artist exhibitions several times a year. On display now until February 23rd is a collection from artist Michal Rejner from Poland. This body of work that showcases faces of different colors was designed to start a dialogue about the different emotions we all have that are sometimes masked for various reasons. For more information:Blanc Gallery4445 South King DriveChicago, IL 60653773.373.4320In 2015, Chef Cliff Rome started "Before the Plate" as a way to help students interested in pursuing a career in the culinary and hospitality industries. Offered four times a year, this institute teaches students the basic functions of the kitchen, proper etiquette and a work ethic that lasts a lifetime. For more information:Parkway Ballroom4455 South King DriveChicago, Il 60653773.373.4320Chicago police officer Jennifer Maddox vowed that she would "protect and serve" but little did she know at that time that it meant working with children in the area she was policing. So she started a program to give the kids in parkway gardens options after school. To date, her staff along with volunteers help out with everything from serving meals, to homework help to overseeing activities for forty children. Just recently she was recognized by CNN as one of the top ten heroes of 2017. For more information:Future Ties6418 S King Drive (bsmt) center addressChicago, Illinois 60637(773) 869-5777Millie Cruzat has been captivating people all of her life with her tenacious attitude, delightful spirit and ability to dance. Even to this day, at the vibrant age of 90, this mother and devout grandmother can without effort move her body better than many people half her age. A trained ballet dancer who studied ballet arts in New York, Millie was confident of her career although it was quite unorthodox during that time. Whether she's molding aspiring ballet dancers in her home studio or teaching at the Chicago Contemporary Dance Theatre, Millie is beloved by all. For more information:Chicago Contemporary Dance Theatre1200 w. 35th St,Chicago, Il 60609(800) 420-2238At just 19 years old, Eva Lewis has made a name for herself in Chicago and across the country. She has organized a protest, delivered a powerful and unapologetic ted teen talk, all while maintaining a 3.5 G.P.A. At the University of Penn. In 2016, this Walter Payton College Prep graduate was afforded the opportunity to interview senior advisor Valerie Jarrett. Just recently, this activist partnered with a Kendra Scott jewelry to help raise funds for a worthy cause. For more information:Instagram: imyagirlevaChicago native Jermaine Anderson has traveled the country motivating young people. And while his life as a social influencer was quite fulfilled, there was something missing. So he called on a group of friends who reached into their own closets looking to give back. From there, he formed the non-profit organization "I Am A Gentleman". To date, they have impacted nearly eleven hundred lives through a variety of programs. For more information:I Am A GentlemanP.O. Box 4667Chicago, IL 60680-4667(773) 531-7719HEART & SOUL is produced by Rubye Wilson Lane.