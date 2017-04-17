Help name April the giraffe's baby boy

RELATED: April the giraffe finally gives birth
April delivered the male calf Saturday morning. The park says both mama and baby are healthy and doing fine.
While the calf's weight is currently unknown, zoo officials said they weigh around 150 pounds and are about 6-feet tall at birth.
So will April finally disappear from your News Feed? Not so fast!
The zoo's giraffe cam would continue to livestream April and her baby until Thursday, April 20.
Interested viewers can follow the baby's progress there, as well as through regular text updates. You can sign up for text alerts by clicking here.
Ever since April the giraffe went viral, zoo officials have said they would hold a social media contest to name the newborn.
How to participate:
- You need to click here to access the baby-naming contest.
- You'll be able to vote on as many names as you want - and you can even choose how you want the name to be spelled!
- You'll have about 10 days to vote as many times as you want
- The top ten names will then be picked, and a second contest will follow.
- The second contest will last about another five days and the winner will be announced shortly after.
- The funds collected from the naming contest will be used for giraffe conservation efforts, a program called Ava's Little Heroes, and money will also go toward helping Animal Adventure Park.
Ava's Little Heroes, "is an event named after the daughter of the park's owns, who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy. The funds generated for this annual campaign support local families and their children experiencing unexpected medical journeys and expenses," the website said.