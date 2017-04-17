BABY GIRAFFE

Help name April the giraffe's baby boy

EMBED </>More News Videos

Melman? Geoffrey? What should April's little guy be called?

It finally happened. After 16 months, April the giraffe finally delivered her fourth calf at Animal Adventure Park.

RELATED: April the giraffe finally gives birth

April delivered the male calf Saturday morning. The park says both mama and baby are healthy and doing fine.
While the calf's weight is currently unknown, zoo officials said they weigh around 150 pounds and are about 6-feet tall at birth.

So will April finally disappear from your News Feed? Not so fast!

The zoo's giraffe cam would continue to livestream April and her baby until Thursday, April 20.

Interested viewers can follow the baby's progress there, as well as through regular text updates. You can sign up for text alerts by clicking here.

Ever since April the giraffe went viral, zoo officials have said they would hold a social media contest to name the newborn.

How to participate:
  1. You need to click here to access the baby-naming contest.

  2. You'll be able to vote on as many names as you want - and you can even choose how you want the name to be spelled!

  3. You'll have about 10 days to vote as many times as you want

  4. The top ten names will then be picked, and a second contest will follow.

  5. The second contest will last about another five days and the winner will be announced shortly after.

  6. The funds collected from the naming contest will be used for giraffe conservation efforts, a program called Ava's Little Heroes, and money will also go toward helping Animal Adventure Park.


Ava's Little Heroes, "is an event named after the daughter of the park's owns, who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy. The funds generated for this annual campaign support local families and their children experiencing unexpected medical journeys and expenses," the website said.
Related Topics:
societybaby animalsbuzzworthyzoobaby giraffeNew York
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April the Giraffe gives birth
BABY GIRAFFE
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April the Giraffe gives birth
Toledo Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe Kipenzi
Woman who donned giraffe mask in delivery room gives birth to baby boy
Pregnant woman's April the Giraffe impression goes viral
More baby giraffe
SOCIETY
Trump family hosts 1st White House egg roll
Newsviews: Chicago Cares
HACE Leadership Summit & Gala
Daughter of NYPD officer killed in 9/11 attacks joins force
More Society
Top Stories
$50K reward offered in Cleveland Facebook murder case
Shorewood teacher accused of grooming underage girl
6 shot in 2 hours in Chicago Monday, police say
VIDEO: Spiders create massive web in New Zealand field
Woman, 33, found strangled in Schaumburg apartment
Glenview teen competes on Food Network
4 teens found mutilated in park ID'd
Show More
Man hid mother's body parts in refrigerator, court docs say
$5 million winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago
Couple traveling for wedding says they were kicked off United flight
Trial begins in Highland Park man's 2013 slaying
Gun found at Berwyn school after student posts on Snapchat
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Schock attorneys claim government on 'fishing expedition' for wrongdoing
Trial begins in Highland Park man's 2013 slaying
Glenview teen competes on Food Network
More Video