SOCIETY

'Hero' toddler calls 911 after mom passes out inside their Cleveland home

EMBED </>More Videos

A toddler made a life-saving call when her mom became unconscious. (KTRK)

CLEVELAND, Texas --
Authorities are praising a toddler for the life-saving call she made when her mother passed out at home.

Dorothy Craig is only three years old but knew she needed to act quickly on Wednesday when her mother fell unconscious on the floor. She grabbed a cell phone to call 911.

Liberty County Sheriff's deputies found the house by going door-to-door.

When they arrived, they found Dorothy's 2-year-old brother in a sink full of water and their 5-month-old sibling strapped in a car seat on the floor.

Dorothy's mother says she taught her to use the emergency number because she suffers from narcolepsy.

"When she was really little, I taught her how to call 911. And she's done it for me twice now, and she's my little...she's my little hero," Miranda Craig says.

Deputies said if it wasn't for Dorothy's call, it could have turned into a tragic situation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytexas newstoddler911 callhealthu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Rep. John Lewis, Civil Rights icon, reflects on youth, comics and MLK
Puerto Ricans in Chicago brace for more storms at hurricane season begins
Chicago artist sculpts life-size President Obama statue
More Society
Top Stories
Son-in-law charged in beating death of Chicago Heights woman, 82
Decomposed body found in Chicago River
Body of missing 15-year-old girl found in East Garfield Park
NFL player pays student's airport luggage fee so she doesn't miss flight
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
Police fatally shoot woman accused of stabbing therapist in her office
Police locate nonverbal man missing from South Shore
Boy, 7, struck by stray bullet in Bucktown; Man fatally shot in 1st murder of June
Show More
Suspect in Tennessee deputy's killing captured
Firefighters battle blaze off Bishop Ford for hours
Police: Chicago gun violence falls for 15th consecutive month
YouTube shooter visited campus day before shooting
More News