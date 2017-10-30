Hillary Clinton in Chicago area for book tour

Hillary Clinton was in the Chicago area Monday making two stops - one in north suburban Winnetka and the other at the Auditorium Theater in the Loop - to promote her book, "What Happened."Her appearances coincidentally came on the same day a 12-count indictment was handed down by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller against Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his former business associate Robert Gates, and former Trump foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos.When asked about the indictment at her afternoon appearance in Winnetka, she quipped, "I have a great chapter about Russia in here."It's been almost a year since Clinton lost to Trump in the 2016 general election."Some days it's easier than others. It's a constant reminder, it's as if the campaign never ended," said Betsy Ebeling, Clinton's childhood friend.Ebeling joined Clinton as she spent the afternoon signing copies of "What Happened.""She didn't win, but she still was the first female major party candidate that we support, and it's not about Hillary, it's not about Trump, it's about making the world a better place," said Michele Freiburg, supporter.Freiburg was first in line, having arrived at 8 a.m. She wanted to share her Clinton meeting experience with her four young kids. Others took their daughters out of school to meet Clinton."Secretary Clinton was so nice to her, and it's just been a wonderful experience, right Naomi?" said Rachel Nador."I told her she sticks up for her beliefs and it is very, it's very encouraging to me," said 11-year-old Naomi Criz.The event was for ticketholders only, and sold out in three hours. Hundreds of Clinton supporters wrapped around the block waiting to get their book signed inside The Book Stall. Clinton arrived shortly before 1 p.m."I've always wanted to be president since I was in junior kindergarten, and we share a birthday, and I've always really wanted to and she's a really good role model," said 11-year-old Brigid Bachman.But not everyone there thinks Hillary Clinton is a good role model; Bruce Brandt was the lone protester at Monday's event."I thought I had the first amendment right and obligation to take the sign and give the other side of the story," he said.Clinton then made her way to downtown Chicago for a 7:30 p.m. book signing event at the Auditorium Theater at Roosevelt University.