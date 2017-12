Amid all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it can be difficult to remember proper etiquette.Whether it's a potluck dinner or party, or giving tips, there are some simple social rules everyone should follow.Etiquette expert Ellen Ericson stopped by ABC7 on Thursday to share some rules, tips and tricks this holiday season.Ericson talked about how to respond to holiday party invites, re-gifting, and how to tip the people who make life easier.