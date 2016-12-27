SOCIETY

Ignite the Spirit 2017 Chicago Firefighter Paramedic calendar on sale now
If you're looking to stay warm this winter, there's a new calendar out that is hot, hot, hot. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
If you're looking to stay warm this winter, there's a new calendar out that is hot, hot, hot!


The Ignite the Spirit Chicago Firefighter Paramedic 2017 calendar features 12 members of the Chicago Fire Department and supports a charity organization founded in 2003 that donates money to ease hardships CFD families experience.

Mr. January, Billy Baker, and Mr. May, Mitch Hunter, joined ABC7 News at 11AM to talk about this year's calendar, which also features shelter dogs!

To purchase a calendar and learn more about Ignite the Spirit, visit ignitethespirit.org.
(Copyright ©2016 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
