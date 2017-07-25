Jane Fonda to be honored at Chicago event supporting film education

Jane Fonda has had a long career and worn many hats -- actress, activist, sex symbol, fitness guru and philanthropist. Currently, she stars in the Netflix hit, "Grace & Frankie."This weekend in Chicago, Fonda will be honored for all her achievements in showbiz. On Saturday, she will receive the prestigious Gold Hugo Career Achievement Award from the Chicago International Film Festival during a tribute at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel.Lauren Ponto, education manager for Cinema/Chicago, and Corbin Horn, co-chair of the Tribute to Jane Fonda, visited the ABC7 studio to talk about the event.A Tribute to Jane Fonda starts at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception and concludes with music and dancing. Sponsored by SAGE Private Wealth Group with partners American Airlines, Sound Investment AV, Chloe Wine Collection and Wansas Tequila, the event benefits Cinema/Chicago's Education Program.Proceeds from the event will benefit the expansion of Cinema/Chicago's year-round Education Program. The program provides free film screenings to more than 7,000 Chicago Public School students annually through twice monthly screenings during the school year, daily screenings during the Chicago International Film Festival, and curriculum support and study guides for educators.The expanded program will include an in-school film program. Our Education Program also includes the annual CineYouth Festival, a three-day competitive international film festival dedicated to showcasing the talent of the next generation of filmmakers, twenty-two years old and younger every May, and our Student Film Council for Chicagoland high school students with a passion for cinema. The Film Council meets monthly throughout the academic year to explore Chicago's thriving film community.For tickets ($200 and up), visit www.chicagofilmfestival.com.To learn more about Jane Fonda, visit www.janefonda.com.