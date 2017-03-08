SOCIETY

Laura Bush appears with Rahm, Rauner at Holocaust Museum awards

CHICAGO --
Former first lady Laura Bush spoke out against hate in Chicago Wednesday nights at the Illinois Holocaust Museum's Humanitarian Awards dinner downtown.

The evening raised funds for the educational mission of the museum, which is based in northwest suburban Skokie.

"All we know we have is the time we have right now, so take advantage of your life as it is and walk on a beach every chance you get," Bush said.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Governor Bruce Rauner both spoke at the event. The governor urged all residents to speak out against hate and outlined a series of objectives aimed
