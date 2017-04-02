Local school hosts 'Girl Power' panel

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Young Women's Leadership Charter School of Chicago is inviting everyone to their 9th Annual "Girl Power" luncheon and fundraiser. On April 6, 2017 at the Drake Hotel, five of Chicago's most powerful women executives will hold a discussion on getting young girls involved in science, technology, engineering, and math. The event is hosted by the city's only all-girl charter school (YWLCS). The "Girl Power" luncheon is the largest fundraiser for the 17-year-old Young Women's Leadership Charter School of Chicago; which reports 100 percent graduation and college placement rates, as well as 85 percent college retention rates. President of the Board of Directors for YWLCS, Kimberly McCullough-Starks, and the school's top senior student in STEM, Nia Benton, joined Eyewitness News to talk about the importance of breaking the glass ceiling in male-dominated industries.
Event: Young Women's Leadership Charter School's "Girl Power" Panel on STEM: "Genius Has No Gender"
Date: Thursday, April 6
Hours: 11 a.m., student showcase; 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., panel and luncheon
Address: The Drake Hotel, 140 East Walton Place, Chicago
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $150 per ticket; Table price $1,500
Link: www.ywlcs.org/girlpower