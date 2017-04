Local school hosts 'Girl Power' panel

The Young Women's Leadership Charter School of Chicago is inviting everyone to their 9th Annual "Girl Power" luncheon and fundraiser . On April 6, 2017 at the Drake Hotel, five of Chicago's most powerful women executives will hold a discussion on getting young girls involved in science, technology, engineering, and math. The event is hosted by the city's only all-girl charter school (YWLCS). The "Girl Power" luncheon is the largest fundraiser for the 17-year-old Young Women's Leadership Charter School of Chicago; which reports 100 percent graduation and college placement rates, as well as 85 percent college retention rates. President of the Board of Directors for YWLCS, Kimberly McCullough-Starks, and the school's top senior student in STEM, Nia Benton, joined Eyewitness News to talk about the importance of breaking the glass ceiling in male-dominated industries.Young Women's Leadership Charter School's "Girl Power" Panel on STEM: "Genius Has No Gender"Thursday, April 611 a.m., student showcase; 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., panel and luncheonThe Drake Hotel, 140 East Walton Place, Chicago$150 per ticket; Table price $1,500