SOCIETY

Local school hosts 'Girl Power' panel

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Young Women?s Leadership Charter School of Chicago is inviting everyone to their 9th Annual "Girl Power" luncheon and fundraiser. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Young Women's Leadership Charter School of Chicago is inviting everyone to their 9th Annual "Girl Power" luncheon and fundraiser. On April 6, 2017 at the Drake Hotel, five of Chicago's most powerful women executives will hold a discussion on getting young girls involved in science, technology, engineering, and math. The event is hosted by the city's only all-girl charter school (YWLCS). The "Girl Power" luncheon is the largest fundraiser for the 17-year-old Young Women's Leadership Charter School of Chicago; which reports 100 percent graduation and college placement rates, as well as 85 percent college retention rates. President of the Board of Directors for YWLCS, Kimberly McCullough-Starks, and the school's top senior student in STEM, Nia Benton, joined Eyewitness News to talk about the importance of breaking the glass ceiling in male-dominated industries.

Event: Young Women's Leadership Charter School's "Girl Power" Panel on STEM: "Genius Has No Gender"
Date: Thursday, April 6
Hours: 11 a.m., student showcase; 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., panel and luncheon
Address: The Drake Hotel, 140 East Walton Place, Chicago
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $150 per ticket; Table price $1,500

Link: www.ywlcs.org/girlpower
Related Topics:
societycommunityfundraiserchicago proudChicagoGold CoastBronzeville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Family raises money to find cure for toddler with childhood Alzheimer's
Man who created rainbow flag for gay rights has died
April Fools' Day jokes from brands and businesses
Friends of the Chicago River declare April "Overflow Action Month"
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Woman sexually assaulted, robbed by 3 men in Albany Park
Berwyn couple found murdered in their home
14-year-old arrested in Facebook Live sexual assault of 15-year-old girl, police say
3 dead, 6 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
3rd vehicle struck by wild turkeys along Indiana roadways
15-year-old boy shot, critically wounded on Northwest Side
1 child dead after 7 found unconscious from carbon-monoxide at Michigan hotel pool
Show More
Police: Suspects run from stolen SUV, jump into Chicago River
Man arrested after shooting at fiancee's attempted abductor
Family raises money to find cure for toddler with childhood Alzheimer's
At least 200 dead in Colombia after rivers overflow, toppling homes
13-year-old boy killed in Vernon Hills crash
More News
Top Video
Berwyn couple found murdered in their home
Chicago serves up artisan pizza options
Mayoral candidates face off in Bolingbrook
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video