SOCIETY

Loyal dog, partially blind and deaf, leads rescuers to missing toddler

EMBED </>More Videos

17-year-old partially blind and deaf dog leads rescuers to missing girl (KTRK)

By
QUEENSLAND, Australia --
A partially blind and deaf dog became a 3-year-old girl's hero and protector when she got lost in the woods in Australia.

The toddler, Aurora Kyle, wandered away with her dog over the weekend.

Reports state that she spent 15 hours in the woods without food and water, but the dog, a blue heeler named Max, stayed by her side the entire time.

"I held him and we slept together. I had a good sleep with Max," Aurora told her grandmother.

Aurora and Max were found after the 3-year-old responded to shouts from her grandmother.

"When I heard her yell 'Grammy' I knew it was her," Leisa Marie Bennett, Aurora's grandmother, told Australian news service ABC. "I shot up the mountain -- and when I got to the top, the dog came to me and led me straight to her."

Queensland Police Service took to Facebook to declare Max as an honorary police dog for keeping his tiny human safe, and for being such a good boy.
WPVI-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydogu.s. & worldgood newsaustralia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
Sister Jean given Trailblazer Award by The Village Chicago
David Schwimmer to bring anti-sexual harassment PSAs to Chicago
Kate Middleton's baby dress reminiscent of Diana
More Society
Top Stories
Prince heirs sue Illinois hospital over care during overdose
Suspect from Ill. charged in Tenn. Waffle House shooting
Toronto driver charged with 10 counts of 1st degree murder
Amazon rolls out in-car delivery
WATCH OUT! Goose attacks high school golfer
Dolton police detective wounded in Chicago shooting awaiting surgery
Chicago's street paving season gets underway Tuesday
Black rhino undergoes portable CT scan at Brookfield Zoo
Show More
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announces birth of third girl
Trump meets with Macron, praises US-French alliance
Man sentenced to 50 years for stealing $1.2M worth of fajitas
'I feared he was going to rape me,' ex-tan salon employee testifies
More News