Lunch lady dances with excitement after students surprise her with car

A San Diego lunch lady who's been serving students and the community for decades, got surprised with a new car.For the last 26 years, Debra Davis has served students and still found time to cook for the homeless.There is one big problem, though. Her car is in need of an upgrade.Her students decided it was time to pitch in and help, so the school district teamed up with State Farm for the Recycled Rides program.State Farm donated a 2014 Mazda3. Students in an auto shop class fixed up the car and made the big reveal. Davis was so excited that she couldn't stop dancing"I thank God that they see my spirit," Davis said. "I want to tell them all thank you.Davis said she doesn't know what she'll name her new car, but she says her old car, "Transformer," will be jealous.