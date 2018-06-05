SOCIETY

Lunch lady dances with excitement after students surprise her with car

EMBED </>More Videos

Auto shop students teamed up with State Farm to restore a car for a lunch lady in need of a new ride.

By
SAN DIEGO, Calif. --
A San Diego lunch lady who's been serving students and the community for decades, got surprised with a new car.

For the last 26 years, Debra Davis has served students and still found time to cook for the homeless.

There is one big problem, though. Her car is in need of an upgrade.

Her students decided it was time to pitch in and help, so the school district teamed up with State Farm for the Recycled Rides program.

State Farm donated a 2014 Mazda3. Students in an auto shop class fixed up the car and made the big reveal. Davis was so excited that she couldn't stop dancing

"I thank God that they see my spirit," Davis said. "I want to tell them all thank you.

Davis said she doesn't know what she'll name her new car, but she says her old car, "Transformer," will be jealous.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodsurpriseu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Bronzeville teen named National Youth Poet Laureate
Utah officer changes baby's diaper while responding to call
Funeral held for Chicago political pioneer Desiree Tate
CFD diver Juan Bucio laid to rest after emotional funeral
More Society
Top Stories
Kate Spade, fashion designer, found dead in apparent suicide
Woman dies after jumping to escape Rogers Park fire
Rod Blagojevich attorneys file request to commute sentence
Grandmother attacked by robbers while waiting for bus in Lincoln Park
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Amber Alert canceled: 7-month-old baby found safe, father arrested in NC
Florida wildlife crews use waffles to lure wandering black bear
Baby found dead off Florida coast has detectives puzzled
Show More
Woman dragged into alley, sexually assaulted in South Chicago
Police: Teen learning to drive strikes, kills 2 men in parking lot
VIDEO: Agent punches driver in parking dispute
Cars narrowly miss woman found sleeping on roadway
More News