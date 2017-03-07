  • BREAKING NEWS Bomb threat to Jewish center closes Sheridan Road in Edgewater
  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER NOTICE: Tornado alerts, including sirens, will be TESTED across Illinois at 10 a.m. This is only a test.
SOCIETY

The meaning of love: Man proposes in the hospital after car accident

EMBED </>More News Videos

Tennessee man proposes in the hospital after car accident. (KTRK)

SWEETWATER, Tenn. --
A Tennessee man's proposal is exemplifying the true meaning of the famous four letter word: love.

To quote the great Marvin Gaye, "Ain't no mountain high enough, ain't no valley low enough, ain't no river wide enough to keep me from getting to you."

No mountain, no river, and not even a car accident could stop the Tennessean from getting down on one knee.

In a viral video, the man popped the question to his girlfriend draped in a hospital gown.

"Will you marry me?" he asked, with help from the hospital staff.


"Yes!" she answered in tears.

Surely, they'll be there for each other just as fast as they can.
Related Topics:
societyviral videomarriagehospitalu.s. & worldwedding proposalTennessee
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
This cute harbor seal made a new friend
Woman searching for boy who left sad apology note
Alligator strolls across golf course with big fish in mouth
Apollo 13 astronaut Jim Lovell appointed to board of directors of new American sailor museum
More Society
Top Stories
Wind rips off part of HS roof; downed power lines spark Oak Lawn fire
Bomb threat to Jewish center closes Sheridan Road in Edgewater
Casey Anthony speaks about case: 'I sleep pretty good at night'
Teen charged with murder after decapitating mother, police say
Woman searching for boy who left sad apology note
Woman says jail guard touched her inappropriately while she visited inmate
George Michael died of natural causes, British coroner says
Show More
Newest Sterling Police Department K9 trains as comfort dog
ASPIRA charter school teachers announce strike date
VIDEO: Security guard, store clerk fight off robbery suspect
Girl, 5, will be youngest contestant in National Spelling Bee history
Trump says Planned Parenthood can keep funding if it cuts abortions
More News
Top Video
Newest Sterling Police Department K9 trains as comfort dog
ASPIRA charter school teachers announce strike date
Wind rips off part of HS roof; downed power lines spark Oak Lawn fire
2 more possible mumps cases in Lake County
More Video