Businessman sues Uber after app glitch revealed he was cheating on wife

A French businessman was caught cheating on his wife thanks to a little bug in his ride-sharing app. (WPVI)

A French businessman was caught cheating on his wife, thanks to a little bug in his ride-sharing app.

Now he's suing Uber for $45 million because he says that little glitch blew the cover on his extramarital adventures and led to the couple's divorce.

That malfunction caused the app to send notifications to his wife's device, allowing her to keep tabs on his trips.

The French Riviera resident is now seeking damages, claiming the privacy flaw cost him his marriage.

To be fair, he did use his wife's device one time to book a car, but swears he logged out.

But somehow thanks to the app glitch, she still had his every move right there in real time.
societycheatinglawsuituberapptechnologybig talkerstrendingu.s. & worldbuzzworthybizarre
