HOLIDAY

Man surprises girlfriend with Christmas proposal
EMBED </>More News Videos

Box after box after box...a sweet surprise was waiting for this woman at the bottom of her elaborately wrapped Christmas present from her boyfriend. (Logan Rondi/Twitter via Storyful)

This woman was confused about her boyfriend's hovering as she unwrapped her elaborately wrapped Christmas present, but at the end was a sweet surprise.

Logan Rondi's mom was proposed to by her boyfriend, Bucky, on Christmas, while Rondi caught the sweet moment on camera. Bucky had wrapped a piece of paper inside of a box. And he put that box inside of a box. And he did that a few more times.

Rondi shared the video on Twitter, along with a photo.

After Rondi's mom had gotten to the piece of paper and accepted the proposal, she was crying and they were both laughing.

Rondi said the happy couple met online and have been dating six years.
Related Topics:
societyholidayfeel goodmarriagedating
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
Public says goodbye to 2016 at annual Good Riddance Day
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
The most touching surprise soldier homecomings of 2016
11-year-old boy receives adoption certificate for Christmas
More holiday
SOCIETY
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Best cities to spend New Year's Eve
The most touching surprise soldier homecomings of 2016
11-year-old boy receives adoption certificate for Christmas
More Society
Top Stories
North Riverside robbery suspect fatally shot by police identified
WATCH LIVE: Bald eagle eggs expected to hatch soon
Woman, great-granddaughter missing since Christmas Eve
New Laws 2017: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
Woman killed in rollover crash was third in family to die that way
Stolen FedEx truck crashes on South Side
Homeowner shoots 19-year-old burglar in face
Show More
Amazon refuses to give police voice data from murder suspect's Echo
Chicago man fatally hit by semi on I-80 in Seneca identified
Boss takes all 800 employees on Caribbean cruise
USPS apologizes after 6 canaries sent by mail arrive crushed to death
Man starts GoFundMe to 'protect Betty White'
More News
Top Video
Stolen FedEx truck crashes on South Side
City to expedite CPD body camera program
North Riverside robbery suspect fatally shot by police identified
Family-friendly New Year's Eve events
More Video