Man who created rainbow flag for gay rights has died

The man who created the most iconic symbol of gay rights - the rainbow flag - has died. San Francisco Supervisor Jeff Sheehy said that Gilbert Baker died in his sleep in his apartment in Harlem. Sheehy believes a stroke that Baker suffered about two years ago may be related. Activist Cleve Jones posted the news on his Facebook page on Friday. He wrote, "I am heartbroken. My dearest friend in the world is gone. Gilbert gave the world the Rainbow Flag; he gave me forty years of love and friendship. I can't stop crying. I love you forever Gilbert Baker."Baker was approached by San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk to create something that would symbolize the community and take the place of the pink triangle used decades ago by the Nazis to identify homosexuals.Baker knew it had to be a flag. "Flags are about power," he said. "Flags say something. You put a rainbow flag on your windshield and you're saying something."Milk paid $1,000 for Baker's work, which started in 1978.San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee issued a statement Friday saying that in memory of Baker's contributions to the LGBT community, the rainbow flag will fly at half-staff from his balcony. Here's the statement in its entirety: