Men's Book Editor in Chief reveals 2017 Men of the Year

Editor in Chief of CS and Men's Book David Zivan stopped by to reveal the latest cover of the magazine... and it's a familiar face!
Chace the Rapper, Tom Ricketts, Mitch Trubisky and Nick Cave were all named Men of the Year... but it's our very own Ryan Chiaverini who graces the cover. The article includes everything from the loss of Ryan's mother to his love of music to ways he gives back to the community.
More on Ryan in Men's Book HERE.
