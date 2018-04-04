MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WLS) --Fifty years ago, the world lost Martin Luther King Jr. to an assassin's bullet, but the civil rights leader's message stays with us.
King's son spoke in Memphis Tuesday night, speaking in the same spot where King delivered his famous "Mountaintop" sermon.
A daylong commemoration of King began at 3 p.m. at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, where King was assassinated. The motel was turned in the National Civil Rights Museum.
A lineup of speakers and singers paid tribute to King, beginning with a stirring rock 'n' roll rendition of the national anthem from singer Sheila E.
Acolytes of King hoped this moment of remembrance would stir Americans to consider change.
"We have allowed the dream to go stagnant. The dream has actually fallen asleep. It's time for us to wake up the dream," said Donnell Jefferson.
"As a middle-aged white guy, it's sad and true that we, as Christians, have allowed good news to become bad news, which excludes. Good news includes," said Rev. Jay Hogewood.
Among the unionists, organizers and families in attendance were Chicagoans.
"When Dr. King marched to Marquette Park, and our family used to go to Marquette Park, I remember seeing him get hit by a rock, seeing it in the media, and not being able to understand, as a child, what all the hate was about," said Sister Mary Lou Specha.
Leaders from America's political left, like Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) pounded what they said was King's seminal meaning: that he died to bring the downtrodden rights, and voting honors him and democracy.
"The legacy of Dr. King is not that just remembering him. The legacy, for us, is to follow in his footsteps and to transform this country," Sanders said.
"The statistics regarding what we can do for people, in regards to people who are not registered, especially young folks, it's just something we've gotta get a hand on," said Rashida Rigamaidan.
Chicagoans Rev. Jesse Jackson and Father Michael Pfleger will figure prominently in events in Memphis Wednesday. Pfleger will deliver the program's keynote speech.
At 6:01 p.m., church bells will toll 39 times in honor of the 39 years King lived.
King would be 89 if he were still alive, and many people said he would be pleased by the amount of progress that has been made in terms of justice, but would be careful to say there is a long road ahead.