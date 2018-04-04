  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Events from Memphis, TN on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of MLK
MLK 50TH ANNIVERSARY

Martin Luther King assassination commemorated in Memphis on 50th anniversary

EMBED </>More Videos

Fifty years ago Wednesday, the world lost Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to an assassin's bullet, but the civil rights leader's message stays with us. (WLS)

By
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WLS) --
Fifty years ago, the world lost Martin Luther King Jr. to an assassin's bullet, but the civil rights leader's message stays with us.

King's son spoke in Memphis Tuesday night, speaking in the same spot where King delivered his famous "Mountaintop" sermon.

A daylong commemoration of King began at 3 p.m. at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, where King was assassinated. The motel was turned in the National Civil Rights Museum.

A lineup of speakers and singers paid tribute to King, beginning with a stirring rock 'n' roll rendition of the national anthem from singer Sheila E.

Acolytes of King hoped this moment of remembrance would stir Americans to consider change.

"We have allowed the dream to go stagnant. The dream has actually fallen asleep. It's time for us to wake up the dream," said Donnell Jefferson.

"As a middle-aged white guy, it's sad and true that we, as Christians, have allowed good news to become bad news, which excludes. Good news includes," said Rev. Jay Hogewood.

Among the unionists, organizers and families in attendance were Chicagoans.

"When Dr. King marched to Marquette Park, and our family used to go to Marquette Park, I remember seeing him get hit by a rock, seeing it in the media, and not being able to understand, as a child, what all the hate was about," said Sister Mary Lou Specha.

Leaders from America's political left, like Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) pounded what they said was King's seminal meaning: that he died to bring the downtrodden rights, and voting honors him and democracy.

"The legacy of Dr. King is not that just remembering him. The legacy, for us, is to follow in his footsteps and to transform this country," Sanders said.

"The statistics regarding what we can do for people, in regards to people who are not registered, especially young folks, it's just something we've gotta get a hand on," said Rashida Rigamaidan.

Chicagoans Rev. Jesse Jackson and Father Michael Pfleger will figure prominently in events in Memphis Wednesday. Pfleger will deliver the program's keynote speech.

At 6:01 p.m., church bells will toll 39 times in honor of the 39 years King lived.

EMBED More News Videos

Events were being held Wednesday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.



King would be 89 if he were still alive, and many people said he would be pleased by the amount of progress that has been made in terms of justice, but would be careful to say there is a long road ahead.

EMBED More News Videos

Wednesday marks 50 years since the world lost Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to an assassins bullet.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymlk 50th anniversarymartin luther king jrhistoryblack historyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MLK 50TH ANNIVERSARY
Martin Luther King Jr. remembered on 50th anniversary of murder
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Service at Mason Temple commemorates MLK's final sermon
Visitors remember MLK at Lorraine Motel, site of his assassination
More mlk 50th anniversary
SOCIETY
Day of empathy marks 5-year anniversary of Roger Ebert's death
Martin Luther King Jr. remembered on 50th anniversary of murder
Inspiring Maya Angelou quotes
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
More Society
Top Stories
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested in Riverside, police say
SWAT team called after man barricades himself inside Buena Park home
Baby thrown from car, dies in crash while family shopped for baptism clothes
Where we stand with snow this season in Chicago
Alleged YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company
Parent upset about 'white privilege' paper sent home with 2nd grader
Carver Military Academy teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Man charged with DUI, leaving the scene of Des Plaines crash
Show More
Police questioning person of interest in stabbing of suburban CEO in River North
Family heartbroken after man, tied up, taped, killed buying PS4 for brother
Student shot by U of C police
Facebook: Cambridge Analytica may have had data on 87M people
Chicago couple's moving truck stolen near Seattle; 2 arrested
More News