Mobile Pantries hits the road to help families in need

Every week the Northern Illinois Food Bank is partners with churches, schools and community centers for their Mobile Food Pantries to help those in need. (WLS)

CRETE, Ill. (WLS) --
Every week the Northern Illinois Food Bank partners with churches, schools and community centers to provide food for those in need with their Mobile Pantries.

One local church in south suburban Crete, Faith Movers Church, serves hundreds of people each week.

"It means so much, usually we start about 4 o'clock but literally at 10 a.m. we have people in our parking lot waiting to get food, up to about 200 people a week we feed. It's a tremendous blessing and we have people calling throughout the week calling and asking if we are going to be here so it's just a blessing," said Pastor Moses Herring.

Faith Movers started their official partnership with Northern Illinois Food Pantry in March and since then they have distributed nearly 150,000 meals.

For participants like Miciah Long, this guarantees her family has the food they need.

"Someone like me I'm in a house of three, me, my mom and my little brother. We do get food but it's always good to have a little more help just to be sure there is food in the house," Long said.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank hosts Mobile Pantries across the Chicagoland area every day.

For the Mobile Pantry Calendar, click here.
