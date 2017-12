The Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago's (MSI) Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light exhibits allow guests to connect more deeply to their heritage while discovering the holiday customs of more than 50 cultures and faiths. In celebration of its milestone 75th anniversary this year, Christmas Around the World will come to life beyond the Museum walls.Eight large, specially designed tree topper star statues have been created to symbolize the joy in coming together, each representing a various country from around the world.Together, MSI and the Chicago Cultural Alliance have identified eight diverse cultural institutions to host a tree topper star statue outside of its property. The star placed at each institution will represent a culture different than their own, inspiring and encouraging passersby and people of the community to explore backgrounds and values outside of what they know, and celebrate the message of unity.Monday, December 11th, 2017 - Monday, January 1, 2018The stars can be found at the below cultural institutions throughout the city:1 Irish Star984 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago IL 606422. Greek Star3015 W Division St, Chicago IL 606223. Chinese Star4740 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 606254. Polish Star4626 N Knox Ave, Chicago, IL 606305.German Star238 W 23rd St, Chicago, IL 606166.Ukrainian Star740 E 56th Pl, Chicago, IL 606377. Puerto Rican Star333 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL 606618. Nigerian Star2249 W Superior St, Chicago, IL 60612