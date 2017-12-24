CHICAGO (WLS) --The Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago's (MSI) Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light exhibits allow guests to connect more deeply to their heritage while discovering the holiday customs of more than 50 cultures and faiths. In celebration of its milestone 75th anniversary this year, Christmas Around the World will come to life beyond the Museum walls.
Eight large, specially designed tree topper star statues have been created to symbolize the joy in coming together, each representing a various country from around the world.
Together, MSI and the Chicago Cultural Alliance have identified eight diverse cultural institutions to host a tree topper star statue outside of its property. The star placed at each institution will represent a culture different than their own, inspiring and encouraging passersby and people of the community to explore backgrounds and values outside of what they know, and celebrate the message of unity.
Event info:
Monday, December 11th, 2017 - Monday, January 1, 2018
The stars can be found at the below cultural institutions throughout the city:
1 Irish Star
Polish Museum of America
984 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago IL 60642
2. Greek Star
National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture
3015 W Division St, Chicago IL 60622
3. Chinese Star
DANK Haus
4740 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
4. Polish Star
Irish Heritage Center
4626 N Knox Ave, Chicago, IL 60630
5.German Star
Chinese American Museum
238 W 23rd St, Chicago, IL 60616
6.Ukrainian Star
DuSable Museum of African American History
740 E 56th Pl, Chicago, IL 60637
7. Puerto Rican Star
National Hellenic Museum
333 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60661
8. Nigerian Star
Ukrainian National Museum
2249 W Superior St, Chicago, IL 60612