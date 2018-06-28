SOCIETY

Naperville man sets world record for longest plank

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
It's not official, but a man in southwest suburban Naperville appears to have set a new world record for the longest planking session.

Planking is when people hold their bodies up using just their elbows and feet. Planks are often done during workouts to develop core strength.

George Hood planked for ten hours and ten minutes at the YMCA in southwest suburban Downers Grove. He reportedly beat the old record by two hours.

He was raising money for a program that helps Chicago children who have been exposed to violence.
