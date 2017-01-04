New website makes it easy to fill charities' specific needs

CHICAGO (WLS) --Money is always a good choice when it comes to donating to a charity. But sometimes you feel like you want to do something more, like fill a specific need.
That's where the new website, givetoothers.com, comes in handy.
Its mission is to connect non-profits with businesses and individuals who want to help by donating supplies, toys, and equipment among other posted needs.
It's an idea created by Todd Caputo about 12 years ago in Syracuse, New York and has now expanded to Chicago.
Todd stopped by ABC7's State Street studios on Wednesday with Joy Decker, who works with Esperanza Community Services, which has actually benefited from the service.
For more, check out givetoothers.com.