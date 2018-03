EMBED >More News Videos Newsviews: Illinois Council on Women & Girls, Part 1

EMBED >More News Videos Newsviews: Illinois Council on Women & Girls, Part 2

The newly formed Illinois Council on Women & Girls aims to give women a greater voice in crafting state laws that impact them.Members of the General Assembly are considering a proposal to have that council advise them and the governor on any legislation impacting women and girls.Kina Collins, chairwoman of the Illinois Council on Women & Girls, and Maaria Mozaffar, a civil rights attorney, visited ABC7 to talk about the council and its potential role.