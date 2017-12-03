Newsviews: Illinois kicks off year-long celebration for bicentennial

CHICAGO (WLS) --Exactly 199 years ago, on December 3, 1818, Illinois became the 21st state in the Union.
As the state recognizes the 200th year of statehood, it's the perfect time to pay tribute to the people, places, and things that make Illinois such an amazing place.
Between December 3, 2017 and December 3, 2018, the state is honoring the many ways that Illinois has influenced American history, achievement, culture, innovation, and more.
Illinois Bicentennial is a year-long celebration...and an invitation to fall in love with Illinois all over again. State officials are urging citizens to participate and celebrate in the upcoming year by visiting www.illinois200.com and using the hashtag #IllinoisProud.
Illinois Bicentennial Kick-Off Sunday, December 3, Winter WonderFest, Navy Pier
Today marks Illinois' 199th birthday, as Illinois became the 21st state in the union on December 3, 1818. This morning, Governor Bruce Rauner and leaders of the Illinois Bicentennial Commission will officially kick off the yearlong Illinois Bicentennial Celebration at Illinois Bicentennial Day at Winter WonderFest at Navy Pier in Chicago. In honor of Illinois' 199th Birthday today, the Illinois Bicentennial logo is featured on the Navy Pier Centennial Wheel and on signage throughout the event. Guests can also purchase official Bicentennial merchandise inside Festival Hall and get their pictures taken with 'Big Lincoln,' near the Illinois Bicentennial and Illinois Office of Tourism booths.
Born, Built & Grown
Every day in Illinois, amazing things are being Born, Built & Grown. Throughout the next 365 days, Illinois Bicentennial will pay tribute to those people, places, and things with a year-long multimedia campaign called: Born, Built & Grown. The campaign honors the people, places and things that make Illinois tremendously strong, kind and beautiful.
ILLINOIS BICENTENNIAL SIGNATURE EVENTS
The Illinois Bicentennial Commission will lead Signature Events and Projects throughout the yearlong celebration.
View the SIGNATURE EVENTS page at www.illinois200.com for details of upcoming events: https://illinois200.com/celebrate/signature-events/.
On Monday, December 4, 2017, at Noon counties and municipalities across the state will host simultaneous Illinois Bicentennial Flag-Raising Ceremonies at their primary municipal buildings. The Illinois Bicentennial Commission will also host a ceremony at McCormick Place in Chicago. Counties and Municipalities received a complimentary Illinois Bicentennial Flag, and they have been asked to coordinate simultaneous Flag Raising Ceremonies to take place at their primary municipal buildings.
Join the Celebration
Illinois Bicentennial is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to unite statewide partners, events, and projects to celebrate and commemorate our state's 200th birthday. In addition to signature events and projects being led by the Commission, we invite all statewide partners and event and project managers planning activities between December 3, 2017 and December 3, 2018 to apply for endorsement to become an official part of Illinois Bicentennial. Once approved, you will receive an official Bicentennial Seal of Endorsement for use on your marketing materials in addition to statewide promotional support, including listings in our online Bicentennial events and projects calendars, official publications, and social media promotion.
