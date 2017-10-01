NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: National Museum of Mexican Art

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Though it had a different name in the beginning, the mission has remained the same: to display the beauty and depth of Mexican culture, to develop a Mexican art collection and to cultivate Mexican artists.

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we're looking back at how the museum began, its community outreach and what visitors can expect in the future with museum curator Cesareo Moreno and Barbara Engelskirchen the chief development officer.

Part 1:
Part 2:
