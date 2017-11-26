NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Renew Woodlawn

Turning vacant buildings into homes and in the process creating new homeowners. (WLS)

Turning vacant buildings into homes and in the process creating new homeowners. That's the mission of a program called Renew Woodlawn.

It provides financial incentives and grants to help buyers transform buildings and stabilize the neighborhood.

Renew Woodlawn has been such a success, a similar program is being planned for Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

We're talking about that program, the impact and importance of homeownership to a neighborhood.

Deborah Moore, the director of neighborhood strategy for Neighborhood Housing Services Chicago is here.

For more information, visit https://www.nhschicago.org/live/woodlawn/ or call Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago at 773-329-4111.

Part 1:
