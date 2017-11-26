Newsviews: Renew Woodlawn

It provides financial incentives and grants to help buyers transform buildings and stabilize the neighborhood.
Renew Woodlawn has been such a success, a similar program is being planned for Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.
We're talking about that program, the impact and importance of homeownership to a neighborhood.
Deborah Moore, the director of neighborhood strategy for Neighborhood Housing Services Chicago is here.
For more information, visit https://www.nhschicago.org/live/woodlawn/ or call Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago at 773-329-4111.
