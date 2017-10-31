HOLIDAY

Happy Halloween! Check out these not-so-spooky facts about the holiday

EMBED </>More Videos

Happy Halloween! Did you know it originated in Ireland? Check out these not-so-spooky facts about the holiday. (CCG)

Beginning as an Irish tradition, Halloween has grown into a nationally recognized festival in America. Over 179 million people in the U.S. plan to partake in festivities in 2017, according to the National Retail Federation. Check out some fun facts about the holiday.

Halloween originated in Ireland

Halloween originated from a Celtic festival for the dead called "Samhain," according to the Library of Congress. They believed the ghosts of the dead roamed Earth on this holiday, so people would dress in costumes and leave "treats" out on their front doors to appease the roaming spirits. As with many traditions, it migrated to the U.S. and some of the old customs (like handing out treats) stuck.

Halloween was once a good day to find true love

In some places, people celebrated Halloween by playing romantic fortune-telling games, according to "Halloween: From Pagan Ritual To Party Night." When the holiday migrated to America, young people continued the traditions. Games, like bobbing for apples, tried to predict future romances.

Halloween was originally referred to as "Cabbage Night"

In parts of New England, teen girls would use cabbage stumps to predict information about their future husbands. This came from a Scottish fortune-telling game, but soon the tradition was lost and many went around throwing the vegetable along with corn and other rotten items at their neighbors' houses leading the night before Halloween to be called 'Cabbage night.'

A full moon on Halloween is extremely rare

Howling at the moon? Werewolves? Despite popular folklore and entertainment, the next full moon on Halloween won't occur until 2020.

The most recent Halloween full moon was back in 2001, and before that it was in 1955.


Halloween is the second-most commercial American holiday of the year

Americans are expected to spend spend $9.1 billion on Halloween including costumes, candy and decorations. The candy industry in America is expected to bring in $2 billion thanks to Halloween - that's 90 million pounds of chocolate, the National Confectioners Association says.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyholidayhalloweentrick or treatcandy
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
REI will not sell anything on Black Friday
'Boxstume' ideas for Halloween
Holidays spark hiring of seasonal workers
Target says customers want it to pause the 'Christmas creep'
More holiday
SOCIETY
Staples apologizes for worker's blackface costume
Philly couple looking for wedding sponsors
Girl with cerebral palsy gets 'Wreck-it Ralph' wheelchair
Student carves pineapple after dorm bans jack-o-lanterns
More Society
Top Stories
Elgin man charged in mother's murder after body parts found in lagoon
Inconsistencies cast doubt on harrowing tale of sea survival
Check sex offender registry ahead of Halloween trick-or-treating, AG says
Apple engineer fired after daughter posts video about unreleased iPhone X
Suspect shoots himself in penis after West Pullman robbery
Defense concedes coach kidnapped, raped, killed 10-year-old girl
UPS worker pinned by trailer at Bedford Park facility
Obama Foundation Summit kicks off Tuesday in Chicago
Show More
Which Halloween candy is the best choice?
1st Russia-Trump charges are special counsel warning shot
Cicero police kick down door to rescue boy from house fire
Philly couple looking for wedding sponsors
Grandfather of tortured, murdered boy says Gabriel was like his son
More News
Top Video
Obama Foundation Summit kicks off Tuesday in Chicago
Cicero police kick down door to rescue boy from house fire
2 women try to lure children with candy, police say
1st Russia-Trump charges are special counsel warning shot
More Video