The Obama Presidential Center, which will be built in Jackson Park on Chicago's South Side, will include a new branch of the Chicago Public Library, according to the mayor's office.Mayor Rahm Emanuel joined the Obama Foundation to make the announcement Wednesday morning.This is the first time a presidential center will have a public library inside.The mayor's office said the new library will encourage community engagement and will have programs that cater to students, in the areas of new technology and job education."The Chicago Public Library branch at the Obama Presidential Center will offer tremendous educational and cultural benefits to the South Shore community and all of Chicago," Emanuel said. "In the spirit of Barack and Michelle Obama, this branch will serve as a neighborhood anchor with 21st century learning opportunities and shared spaces that will bring together community residents to gather, share and succeed for generations to come."