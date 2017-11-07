SOCIETY

Former President Barack Obama to report for jury duty in Chicago Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Sources confirmed that former president Barack Obama will be in Chicago Wednesday for jury duty.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Sources confirmed that former President Barack Obama will be in Chicago Wednesday for jury duty.

The former president has long been outspoken about the importance of civic engagement. Just last week, while in the city for the first Obama Foundation Summit, he extolled the virtues of public service.

"Ordinary people in local communities can do extraordinary things when they're given a chance," he said.

Now President Obama, a constitutional scholar, will fulfill his civic duty.

Sources told ABC7 Eyewitness News he'll report for jury duty Wednesday morning to a Cook County courthouse in Chicago, where he's expected to go through the same mundane drill as the rest of us.

He's hardly the only former president to receive a summons. George W. Bush had jury duty in 2015, and Bill Clinton reported to serve in 2003. Neither ended up on a jury.

Presumably the president will be paid for his service just like everybody else. That amounts to $17.20 per day.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybarack obamapresident barack obamajury dutyChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Hillary Clinton in Chicago area for book tour
KFC cooks up fried chicken bath bomb
Leaders Network honors pioneers for positive change at gala
Chicago Urban League holds 56th Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner
More Society
Top Stories
'I'm just doing my job': Police rescue man trapped in Marengo fire
Visually impaired woman with guide dog fatally struck by Metra train in Midlothian
26 teen girls found dead at sea
MMA fighter dies in cage and comes back to life
Police: 6-year-old boy weighed 17 pounds at death
Bolingbrook police identify hit-and-run driver who killed mother of 2
Trump repeats falsehoods about Chicago gun laws, calls city a 'disaster'
String of armed robberies reported on the South Side
Show More
Police: Car stolen at gunpoint during sale in New Lenox
Highland Park family fights to return to home damaged by nearby construction
Texas church shooting: Gunman escaped from mental health center in 2012
As Trump wrongly says Chicago has "toughest" gun laws, city homicides go unsolved
More News
Top Video
Tribute and triumph are the focus of the 51st annual CMA Awards
As Trump wrongly says Chicago has "toughest" gun laws, city homicides go unsolved
South Side Community Art Center named National Treasure
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video