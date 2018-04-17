Bush passed away at the age of 92 today.
Rest In Peace Mrs. Barbara Bush.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 17, 2018
You were a beautiful light in this world and I am forever thankful for your friendship. pic.twitter.com/yuZvQ7o8aH
Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman. She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory.— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 17, 2018
We’re sorry to hear of the passing of Barbara Bush. A true Houston icon. Thank you for your contributions to a better world. pic.twitter.com/ETWpdjyLMm— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) April 17, 2018
As First Lady, Barbara Bush served our country with grace and honor. She showed compassion for HIV/AIDS victims, raised awareness of the challenges facing seniors, and worked to improve child and adult literacy. Her death is our entire country’s loss.— David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) April 17, 2018
.@FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4NzyjxqAFM— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018
My statement on the death of a great Houstonian, Barbara P. Bush. https://t.co/NLxdwxLByH— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 18, 2018
"Her kindness and counsel to me, away from the public gaze, will remain valuable as well as unforgettable." -- from my statement on the death of the former first lady.— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 18, 2018
Always a friend to Canada, Barbara Bush leaves a legacy of dignity, grace, service and devotion to family. Sophie and I send our deepest condolences to Presidents George H.W. and George W. Bush, their family, and to all Americans.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 18, 2018
Rest In Peace Barbara Bush. A wonderful woman and tremendous role model. https://t.co/CmQ0iU6Qws— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) April 18, 2018
Barbara Bush was an unrelenting force for decency, community, and patriotism. As First Lady and throughout her life she was a champion for many issues, including literacy.— Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) April 18, 2018
With compassion and grace, Barbara Bush inspired generations of Americans. My deepest condolences go to President George H.W. Bush and her entire family.— Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) April 18, 2018
I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Former First Lady Barbara Bush.. Barbara was pioneering and distinguished service at the intersection of leadership, government, media, and philanthropy, motivated always by her commitment to literacy. We will miss you!— Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) April 18, 2018
Statement by President George W. Bush on the passing of Mrs. Barbara Bush: https://t.co/PwYs9SHwo3 pic.twitter.com/FZMcRwv0Ve— George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) April 18, 2018
#HISD sends condolences to the Bush family on the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush, a great champion and supporter of children and #literacy efforts in the district through the @BarbaraBushFdn and as namesake of @Bush_ES. She will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/rGs9edAOnt— Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) April 18, 2018
Mrs. Bush personified grace and class as First Lady and throughout her life; she will be missed. I send my heartfelt condolences to the Bush Family.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 18, 2018
I give my best wishes to former first lady Barbara Bush and condolences to the Bush family. For decades, Barbara served our country with grace, honor and dignity, and we're a better nation for it. She'll be missed by many.— Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) April 18, 2018
Former First Lady Barbara Bush never stopped serving the public - even after she left public life. What a legacy she leaves behind. I pray her family finds comfort in the knowledge that she was loved by so many.— Andrew White (@randrewwhite) April 18, 2018
Our statement on the passing of Former First Lady Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/MhTVYCL9Nj— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 18, 2018
Statement on passing of former U.S. First Lady Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/rqWuQke0MT— Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) April 18, 2018
Anita and I send our love to the entire Bush family tonight.— Rick Perry (@SecretaryPerry) April 18, 2018
We should all cherish the wisdom we received from First Lady Barbara Bush.
Mrs. Bush, you will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/v4deGF56Sx