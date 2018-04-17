BARBARA BUSH

World leaders and friends offer condolences after former First Lady passes

EMBED </>More Videos

Barbara Bush: The White House Years (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
There has been an outpouring of support as people remember the life and legacy of former First Lady Barbara Bush.

Bush passed away at the age of 92 today.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushpoliticssocial media
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen in May
More barbara bush
SOCIETY
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Producers for documentary about late Chicago Mayor Harold Washington talk about project
Outrage over business cited for flying military flags
More Society
Top Stories
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Mother of 2 killed when Southwest jet engine fails in midair
Woman, 28, fatally shot in Gary home; 8-year-old child injured
Reports: Mother accidentally shot by child in Merrillville
'Micro-preemie' born at 24 weeks finally goes home
IRS gives taxpayers one extra day to file and pay taxes
Dolton police officer stripped of police powers after naked altercation with wife
Bodies stacked in 'macabre woodpile' in SC prison riot that killed 7
Show More
Carl Kasell, longtime NPR broadcaster, dies at 84
Aurora police release surveillance video from fatal police-involved shooting
New Orleans senior accepted to more than 80 colleges
Church closes community garden in Woodlawn
More News