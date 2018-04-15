  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
BARBARA BUSH

Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush

Family spokesperson Jim McGrath issued a statement that the former first lady is suffering from failing health. (KGO-TV)

Prayers and well wishes flood social media as the Bush family spokesperson announced the former first lady is suffering from failing health.

Spokesperson Jim McGrath issued a statement that former First Lady Barbara Bush is in comfort care at age 92, following a recent series of hospitalizations.

An outpouring of support for Mrs. Bush and her family quickly followed.

Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement: "Barbara Bush has a character that is as big, inspiring and iconic as Texas. Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for Barbara and the entire Bush family during this time."

