Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush

Thoughts with one of America's most loved women , former First Lady Barbara Bush. Her health has been deteriorating and I join thousands in hoping she is comfortable and knows how loved she is throughout the world! 🇱🇷 — Kay Bailey Hutchison (@kaybaileyhutch) April 15, 2018

Prayers going up for a woman of great faith, great strength, and an unwavering love of country. Our country is better because of former First Lady Barbara Bush ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pewdIu2hjr — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) April 15, 2018

Heartfelt thanks to Barbara Bush for everything she has done for our country. Wishing her a loving time with her family and the dignity of her remarkable life as she enters palliative care. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 15, 2018

Barbara Bush was the first First Lady I remember and she was smart, strong and graceful. At 92 I still think the same.



Praying for you Mrs Bush. You were from a simpler time. — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) April 15, 2018

“Cherish your human connections, your relationships with friends and family.”



— Barbara Bush pic.twitter.com/11YG1WQq61 — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) April 15, 2018

Barbara Bush is a woman of grace, humility and great compassion. She and her family are in our prayers. https://t.co/VQHGmHyPfq — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) April 15, 2018

I am sending all my love and prayers to the entire Bush family today - Barbara Bush is a woman of great strength, patriotism and an iconic first lady of our times who has touched and inspired countless lives. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 15, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers for a quick recovery of Lady Barbara Bush. She is a true American hero and a rock of the Bush family. All the best from #Kosovo to the wonderful Bush family who have been instrumental in our part of the world! pic.twitter.com/2pdNPb66a8 — Embassy of Kosovo US (@KosovoinUS) April 15, 2018

Prayers for First Lady Barbara Bush and her family. https://t.co/p7C5fj5bjD — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 15, 2018

Sending love and light to Barbara Bush’s family, especially to my friends Jenna and Barbara P Bush. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) April 15, 2018

Guys, let’s put partisanship and political gamenship aside, and please pray for Barbara Bush and her Family. She is a special lady who touched so many people’s lives and made our country and our world a little better. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) April 15, 2018

Please pray for President George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush, and the Bush family. This statement clearly means she is transitioning. Barbara Bush is 92. pic.twitter.com/X4mBhPttCT — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) April 15, 2018

Thoughts and prayers of comfort go out to the Bush family. https://t.co/WyjgypuKQf — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) April 15, 2018

Prayers and well wishes flood social media as the Bush family spokesperson announced the former first lady is suffering from failing health.Spokesperson Jim McGrath issued a statement that former First Lady Barbara Bush is in comfort care at age 92, following a recent series of hospitalizations.An outpouring of support for Mrs. Bush and her family quickly followed.Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement: "Barbara Bush has a character that is as big, inspiring and iconic as Texas. Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for Barbara and the entire Bush family during this time."