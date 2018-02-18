SOCIETY

Pancake breakfast raises money for Chicago police

A pancake breakfast fundraiser held Sunday morning is raising money for Chicago police officers. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A pancake breakfast is being held Sunday morning to support the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th Ward) is hosting the event, which will benefit the foundation's "Get Behind the Vest" initiative to replace outdated bulletproof vests for officers.

Over the last three years, the breakfast has raised $80,000 for the initiative.

O'Shea said his ward has the largest concentration of active and retired police officers in the city.

The event is being held until noon at St. John Fisher School - Kane Hall, 10200 South Washtenaw in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood.

The foundation is also encouraging people to contribute to the Paul Bauer Memorial Fund, which will support his family. Donations can be made at a Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union.
