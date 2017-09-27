WINDY CITY LIVE

Pillow Talk: Bored After 13 Years

Erika from Chicago wrote in to ask, "I am 46 and my husband is 55. We've been married 13 years with 3 kids." (WLS)

Erika from Chicago wrote in to ask, "I am 46 and my husband is 55. We've been married 13 years with 3 kids. He's currently unemployed. My issue: when we have sex it's only when he wants it... He gets his pleasure and I'm left with nothing. I want out of this marriage, but I don't know how. Does unemployed, boring sex qualify me for a divorce? Help! I Want Out!"

Ryan, Val, Ji and Roe Conn are weighing in.

Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Need relationship advice? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us. You could win yourself a Coconut Bliss Pillow from our friends at Mattress Firm.
