  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
WINDY CITY LIVE

Pillow Talk: Trouble in the Bedroom

Monday's question came from "Chicago Girl" in Chicago. She wrote: "Me and my boyfriend have been seeing each other for four months and he still seems a bit shy in the bedroom. How do I address this situation with him?"

Ryan, Val, Ji, and Roe Conn share their advice.

Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Need relationship advice? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us. You could win yourself a Coconut Bliss Pillow from our friends at Mattress Firm.
Related Topics:
societyWindy City LIVEPillow Talk
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
Val's Eats: How she lost 20 pounds
Medical Myths Uncovered: Women's health with Dr. J & Dr. I
Medical Myths Uncovered: Sex & relationships with Dr. Laura Berman
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Windy City LIVE
SOCIETY
Family makes wheelchairs to help kids with spina bifida
Princess Charlotte to celebrate 2nd birthday; new photo released
Chicago group provides feminine care products for homeless women
Shannen Doherty in remission breast cancer battle
More Society
Top Stories
May Day in Chicago: Hundreds march for immigrant rights
Flight diverted due to smoke on plane
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
At least 1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing on Texas campus
Police: Woman agreed to swap sex for chicken McNuggets
Woman: Note from Chinese 'prisoner' hidden in new purse
Trump administration ending Michelle Obama's girls education program
Show More
Dallas paramedic shot, authorities say; scene remains 'active'
Military dad poses as catcher to surprise kids at baseball game
Weekend downpour prompts flooding concerns
Man accused of killing girlfriend in front of her 3 kids
Police: Suspect pulls gun on employee during Orland Park robbery
More News
Photos
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
Cool or creepy? New sculpture draws strong reactions
Cubs usher with heart problem nearly didn't get World Series ring
More Photos