Three Fresno police officers and a chaplain are representing Fresno in Los Angeles Sunday after taking part in the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon.Officers Lindsey Dozier, Rudy Montoya, Josh Pantages and police chaplain Nora Cuevas ran in full uniform to honor the badge.The stadium to the sea course takes runners from Dodger Stadium across Los Angeles to the Santa Monica Pier for a total of 26.2 miles.