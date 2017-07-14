What might be Houston's most talked-about pool is missing one thing -- water.The glass-bottom pool at Market Square Tower hovers 40 stories over Preston Street, and it went viral this year after a video looking through the pool and down at the street below spread like wildfire across the web.Those looking to snap their own picture in the pool will have to wait a few days while maintenance crews work to re-seal the surrounding stone deck.Luckily for the high-rise's residents, the tower features another pool where they can lounge in the meantime.Apartments in the luxury building start at $2,200 per month.