ROYAL WEDDING

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle in Royal Wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

Royal Wedding: Shirleen Allicot reports from London (1 of 13)

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

Shirleen Allicot has more from Windsor. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

By
LONDON --
Kensington Palace says Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at the royal wedding.

The father of groom Prince Harry stepped in after Markle's dad fell ill days before the wedding and was unable to fly to Britain.


Markle appealed for people to give Thomas Markle "the space he needs to focus on his health" amid reports he had had a heart procedure.

The palace said Friday that Markle's future father-in-law, the heir to the British throne, would walk Markle down the aisle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday. The palace says he "is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to the Royal Family in this way."


Shirleen Allicot reports live from Windsor Friday.

(Information from the Associated Press)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldRoyal WeddingMeghan Markleprince harrylondonroyal family
ROYAL WEDDING
Why royal weddings capture Americans' imagination
Grace Kelly and other Americans who've married into royalty
10,000 trinkets: Royals super fan has covered home
franklyHANK: The Royal Wedding, Whitney, and SNL
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Why royal weddings capture Americans' imagination
Social Security Administration announces top baby names in Illinois
Trump on laurel-yanny debate: 'I hear covfefe'
Grace Kelly and other Americans who've married into royalty
More Society
Top Stories
Dixon High School shooter used mother's gun
Winnetka school shooting: Gun violence still a problem 30 years after Laurie Dann attack
Woman sues security after man allegedly assaults her in Loop elevator
Back of the Yard residents confront police after ATF agent shooting, suspect denied bond
D.B. Cooper's identity: Author claims infamous criminal was his best friend
Woman allegedly served man 11 beers before deadly crash
School bus crash in NJ kills 2, injures 45
Georgia man charged in Ogilvie suspicious package incident
Show More
Homeless pets receive hundreds of donated blankets
Charges filed against minivan driver in Aurora ambulance crash that injured 11
Emanuel allies raise integrity concerns about Lightfoot
Social Security Administration announces top baby names in Illinois
Some infectious bacteria resistant to chlorine, CDC warns
More News